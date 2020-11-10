Works being carried out on Donegal beaches during quieter time of year

Contact
Donegal County Council (DCC) workers are availing of the opportunity to carry out works at beaches during this quieter time of the year.
The recent storms have caused damage to life buoys in coastal areas and inspections are being carried out around the Donegal coastline.
A report from DCC states: "With our beaches quieter at this time of year there is now an opportunity to address a number of maintenance issues. DCC would request that visitors to the beaches be aware of contractors at work and keep at a safe distance."
