Windows smashed on old Donegal national school

Milford Gardaí are investigating an incident surround the smashing of windows at an old Donegal school.

The incident occurred at the Old National School in Massreagh, Kilmacrennan between Saturday, October 31 and Monday November 2.

A number of windows were smashed in the building causing substantial damage. A number of stones were located within the building.

If anyone has any information in relation to this matter, please contact Milford gardaí on 074-9153060.