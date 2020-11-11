Status yellow marine warning in place with gale force 8 expected in all coastal areas

From Friday last, the people of Donegal enjoyed some unexpected sunny weather. Some people actually went to the beach and enjoyed a November dip. However, there is a change in the weather today - it is dull, grey, rain and wind are expected.

A marine warning is presently in place for all Irish coastal seas and the Irish Sea with southerly winds expected to reach gale force 8, at times today, Wednesday.

Met Éireann forecasts: "Wet and windy today as rain will persist through much of today, heavy at times. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as a clearance very gradually sets in."

Tonight

It is due to be largely dry tonight as rain clears eastern areas followed by clear skies with just a few isolated light showers to the west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Light to moderate west to southwest winds will back southerly, freshening along western coasts towards dawn.