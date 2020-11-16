It will becoming milder across Donegal later today after what can only be described as a cool start

It will become mostly cloudy this morning with patchy rain and drizzle developing through the afternoon. It will becoming noticeably milder after a cool start.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees as southwesterly winds increase fresh to strong maintaining an ongoing risk of coastal flooding.

Tonight

Tonight will be humid with patchy rain or drizzle at times mainly along Atlantic coasts, with good dry spells elsewhere. Lowest temperature of 10 to 12 degrees while southwest winds will remain mostly fresh with some mist and low cloud especially on higher ground.