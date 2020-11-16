Live shotgun cartridges found dumped at the foot of Muckish mountain

A Donegal councillor has appealed to people to be careful after six live shotgun cartridges were found dumped in a scenic spot at the foot of Muckish mountain.

Sinm Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraiagh said that the grim discovery was made today, Monday.

He said that the cartridges were found beside the railway walk which leads from Creeslough to Falcarragh adding that gardaí have been informed of the find.

He asked people to desist from dumping, he said: "It is only a certain few that are dumping at this scenic spot."

Over €200,000 is due to be invested in the area - to upgrade the railway line from Creeslough to Falcarragh, which will benefit both both the locals and the tourist industry, according to the Cnoc Fola-based representative.