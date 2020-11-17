It certainly is a day for the fireside as dull, damp and wet weather continues across Donegal

Contact
Rain forecast for Donegal
Today will be a mostly cloudy and damp day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most persistent in west Ulster. However, it will be a mild day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, with mist on high ground.
Tonight
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue tonight, with rain turning heavier and more persistent overnight. Staying mild for most of the night but it become cooler towards dawn with temperatures decreasing to between 8 to 11 degrees. Southwest winds will be fresh to strong, but moderating from the west overnight.
