Fantastic reaction to Eamonn’s fundraising calendar for charity

A beautiful Irish language calendar, (Féilire 2021) created by a Gaoth Dobhair man, in support of two charities, has received resounding endorsements from politicians and some of the greatest music and sports stars in the country.

Donations

Eamonn Coyle, who resides in Dublin and is originally from Bun na Leaca, captivated the imagination of a nation through his stunning photographs which frame his annual calendars.

To date, Eamonn has donated €1,000 to the Father Peter McVerry Trust, which helps the homeless in Dublin, and the Derrybeg-based branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Gaoth Dobhair.

On behalf of Priority Construction Ltd., Projects Director, Garvan Ward of Dunkineely, Donegal Town also donated an additional €1,000 to The Peter McVerry Trust as part of their support for Féilire 2021.

Success

Last year, 600 copies of Féilire 2020 calendars were sold throughout the world. All profits made were donated to the St Vincent de Paul Society. This year, the charity initiative promises to be even more successful. The calendar is an all-Irish production and the theme of the calendar this year is coastal and inland waterways. The calendar features beautiful photographs of Inish Oirthir Island which lies off the coast of Bun an Inbhir where Eamonn was born and raised. The island is unpopulated and has been so for many years.

The island has a wild beauty which is growing increasingly rare.

In thanking Eamonn for his charitable contribution, Father Peter McVerry said the calendar has been beautifully produced and encouraged people to purchase it. He reminded people that the cost of producing a calendar is quite substantial.

Sports commentator, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, also highly commended the stunning photography. He outlined the importance of supporting the sale of the calendar and encouraged everyone to purchase it

The calendar serves two purposes. Firstly, to promote the Irish language internationally and secondly to help charities; an added bonus is that the calendar shows the beauty of both our county and country.

McGuinness

Former Donegal manager, Jim McGuinness, described Eamonn’s photography as ‘really exceptional’ and urged people who can spare a few euros to buy the calendar as a Christmas present. He also alluded to the benefit of having the Irish language on the calendar saying it could help improve people’s Irish.

Each month on the calendar is scribed in the old Irish font in Gaeilge; the month of May is Bealtaine mí na Maighdine Muire - 2021. Photographs of Sligo, Dublin, Galway, Tipperary, Mayo, Dublin among other counties feature on the pages.

Eamonn enjoys photography immensely and he travels across the country captivating breath-taking shots: “I travel around Ireland taking photographs for the calendar which proved very popular last year. I think it is because of the images and the fact that it is as Gaeilge production. People love the old Irish font and the sayings.

“A lot of work goes into the production of the calendar. Gary Byrne from Dublin, also a fluent Irish speaker, did most of the research on the Irish sayings on each page and when various historic events took place.”



Reaction

Eamonn is delighted with the reaction, so far. The calendar has been endorsed by a myriad of politicians and stars amongst whom are the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Deputy Richard Burton, Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, Maria McCool, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mary Black, Jim McGuinness, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and former radio presenter Áine Ní Churráin.

Donal and Michelle at Radió Na Gaeltachta dedicated an interview to the Féilire.

People from South America to Australia have placed orders for the calendar - it is certain that the calendar reminds them of their home in Ireland. The calendar which would make a wonderful Christmas gift can be bought through Paypal and posted to you. For more information, please contact eamonn@eamonncoyle.com.

The calendar is also available with Treasa Bonner in Siopa Mhatt in Bunbeg.