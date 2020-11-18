Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal.

It is forecast that west to northwest winds will reach mean speed 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leitrim and Sligo

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath



For more information on warnings and advisories: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 18, 2020

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

A marine and small craft warning is also in place.

The warning is valid from 21:00 on Wednesday, November 18 until 02:00 Thursday, November 19. The weather warning was issued at 12pm, today, Wednesday.