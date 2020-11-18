WARNING: Major supermarket recalls popular meat product over listeria fears

Contact
The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for packs of Tesco's Spicy Chorizo Slices due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
The alert was issued today, Wednesday, November 18 by the FSAI. It applies specifically to Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g packs, originating in the United Kingdom, with a best before date of December 19, 2020.
"Tesco Ireland is recalling the above batch of its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes," reads a notice published by the FSAI.
Nature Of Danger
Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.
Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all Tesco stores.
Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the small white van, which was observed entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate in Lifford between 7.30pm and 7.40pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.