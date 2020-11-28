HAIR COLUMN: A broken toe, and now the broadband’s off . . .

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

I could not be in worse humour. I am having a really bad day..

My son (14) called me yesterday to pick him up from school, he normally walks home. He couldnt walk.

I thought he had hurt himself playing footie or some sport but no, he had tried to kick his friend’s water bottle off his friend’s desk and has broken his toe in the process. It is completely black and blue.

So wherein lies the problem I hear you ask? Well I slept in this morning as I binge-watched The Crown last night.

On awakening I realise that my beautiful son is horizontal in his bed, with a remote in one hand and his phone in the other. I did not give him permission to take the other telly and put it in his room. It’s in there about a month now.

This is exams week , in fact today is his maths exam. He timed it perfectly.

Monster Mother has to take on this problem and manhandle the phone firstly, then the remote. This was met with an onslaught of insults and cursing.

The young fella then decided it was a good idea to start playing his recorder. Just the one note now - mind you in my ear.

This led me to take the telly out of his room and remind him who exactly owns the telly , and who bought it, with whose money etc.

You can picture the scene. I haven’t decided yet what to do with the telly. I thought it was broken, that was why we bought a new one.

The best idea was definitely for me to leave the house with his phone in my pocket .

I needed to write this column, and sure what better place than my salon which is lovely and quiet.

On arrival I realise my broadband is still not working. I don't have a direct debit set up for my bills. They always send me a text message reminder and I always pay it eventually.

This time it was lockdown and I didn’t bother until after they had cut me off.

This I then quickly rectified but until now the broadband is still not on.

Rosha in customer services yesterday got the lovely understanding and patient Fionnuala. Rashid today got the Gemini - other face maniac Fionnuala .

I did pre warn him that today would need to be productive as the lovely patient Fionnuala got me nowhere yesterday. Rosha had more or less told me to turn off my machine and turn it back on and that she was sending me a new modem but this could take up to seven days.

Why I thought that was acceptable yesterday and unacceptable today just shows you the nature of the beast.

I can even feel a bit more relaxed now that I have all this written down.

Can you actually believe I had written to about where I am now and I pushed a button and had to start again from the beginning.

This version is the toned down one after I physically tried to pull my own hair out.

Rashid is sending a technician out to me, thank the lord.

I am now in the middle of putting up my decorations in the salon and I am thoroughly enjoying it all.

All my Christmas products have arrived and it’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas.

Hopefully next week will be a little more like normal.

If you have any queries, please call 071 98 43777