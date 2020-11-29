Aine lights up Christmas in RTÉ schools competition

Contact
Aine McMahon with her entry to the RTÉ Christmas competition
Aine McMahon proudly displays her fantastic entry to this year's RTÉ Christmas Lights competition.
The 5th class pupil from Drumoghill National School showed wonderful imagination to combine a lovely painting with a delightful poem for the annual competition.
Schoolkids all over the country took part this year with they were invited to submit entries using the theme 'Joy to the World'. The top prize is a family invite to RTÉ Donnybrook in Dublin where the winner will officially switch on the RTÉ Christmas lights!
Aine got a special prize after her entry was selected as the best from her school.
Aine's entry to this year's RTÉ Christmas Lights competition
A daughter of Mairead and Martin McMahon, Aine loves to write poems, and she certainly has a wonderful talent.
She would like to thank her teacher Mrs Alanna McHugh for all her help with her competition entry.
Well done Aine!
