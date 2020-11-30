Another grey and grim day with people waking to more rain and drizzle across Donegal

It certainly is a grey and grim morning across Donegal this morning with people waking to another day of drizzle and rain. However, the rainfall amounts are forecast to be small today, Monday. This afternoon, rain and drizzle will clear to the south with bright or sunny spells following from the north. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly breezes, becoming northwesterly this afternoon and easing.

Patchy rain and drizzle over much of the country making for a damp, mostly cloudy day today. However, in general, rainfall amounts will be small. A clearance will develop from the northeast later. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees, in moderate westerly winds.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/XLnswM5cBg November 30, 2020

It will dry tonight with clear spells and some patches of mist and fog. Frost will develop in many areas. lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.