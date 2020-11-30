Delight as Donegal author and publisher puts his stamp on the literary world winning the Love the Leabhar Gaeilge prize at the Dublin An Post book awards

A collection of short stories penned by author Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde has won the Love the Leabhar Gaeilge award at the An Post book awards.

This is the third year that Irish writers have participated in the event.

Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde is from Carrick Mc Cafferty in Gaoth Dobhair. He was educated at the Bunbeg National School where his mother Nellie Nic Giolla Bhríde taught and received his subsequent education at Pobailscoil Chloich Cheann Fhaola. He attended university and his primary degree is in civil engineering.

A flair for creativity and love of reading and writing led Eoghan to pursue a career as a publisher of books and as an author. His latest work, Cnámh, has been very well received by critics.

His book contains seventeen short stories. The stories are varied and explore many different facets of human emotion. His characters vary in ages, ability and backgrounds. One of the greatest dimensions to this collection is that his works encapsulate wonderful local expressions - in that regard, his book represents a wealth to this generation and future generations.

This book is beautiful to read; you journey with the writer from gazing out windows at trees, to being wedged on a joy ride in a back of a car, to searching for a girl at a beach party, to standing behind a bar listening to men shout at the screen during a Donegal game. This is the type of work that will leave its mark for years to come.

The book is published by Eabhlóid - which belongs to Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde. You can buy this book at all reputable online book shops or go to eabhloid.com.