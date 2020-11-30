Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Delight as Donegal author and publisher puts his stamp on the literary world winning the Love the Leabhar Gaeilge prize at the Dublin An Post book awards

Delight as Donegal author and publisher puts his stamp on the literary world winning the Love the Leabhar Gaeilge prize at the Dublin An Post book awards

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A collection of short stories penned by author Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde has won the Love the Leabhar Gaeilge award at the An Post book awards.

This is the third year that Irish writers have participated in the event.  

Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde is from Carrick Mc Cafferty in Gaoth Dobhair. He was educated at the Bunbeg National School where his mother Nellie Nic Giolla Bhríde taught and received his subsequent education at Pobailscoil Chloich Cheann Fhaola. He attended university and his primary degree is in civil engineering. 

A flair for creativity and love of reading and writing led Eoghan to pursue a career as a publisher of books and as an author. His latest work, Cnámh, has been very well received by critics. 

His book contains seventeen short stories. The stories are varied and explore many different facets of human emotion. His characters vary in ages, ability and backgrounds. One of the greatest dimensions to this collection is that his works encapsulate wonderful local expressions  - in that regard, his book represents a wealth to this generation and future generations. 

This book is beautiful to read; you journey with the writer from gazing out windows at trees, to being wedged on a joy ride in a back of a car, to searching for a girl at a beach party, to standing behind a bar listening to men shout at the screen during a Donegal game. This is the type of work that will leave its mark for years to come. 

The book is published by Eabhlóid - which belongs to Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde. You can buy this book at all reputable online book shops or go to eabhloid.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie