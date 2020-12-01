Contact

Lines of investigation are open following the theft of shellfish from two areas in Donegal

Oysters and winkles worth a substantial amount of money are taken

Lines of investigation are open following the theft of shellfish from two areas in Donegal

Oysters and winkles stolen in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are investigating the theft of shellfish in two different areas in Donegal. 

Garda Niall Maguire said that bagged oysters worth a substantial amount of money was taken from Cabry, Quigley's Point between on Thursday, November 26 between 10am and midday. 

Over two-hundred and thirty pre-graded oyster bags were taken from the area. The harvested oysters were taken from the shore area. The shore area, in question, is a remote area.

"It is a substantial loss to the injured party," Garda Niall Maguire said. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in regards their investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated incident, gardaí in Falcarragh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of six bags of winkles that were taken from a beach in the area. The winkles had been gathered, placed in bags and hidden under seaweed at Magheroarty beach.

A lot of work was involved in the gathering of the winkles.  

The winkles were taken between Friday, November 27 and Monday, November 30 at midday. 

The winkles are of value to the French market who celebrate Christmas by eating the shellfish.

Anyone with any information are asked to please contact gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.  

