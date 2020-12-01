Gardaí reissue appeal ahead of National Missing Persons Day

Gardaí in Milford have re-issued their appeal for any information in relation to Cian Langelaan, 27, who has missing from the Falcarragh area since September 4.

Tomorrow, December 2, is National Missing Persons day in Ireland and across the country people will remember loved ones who may not be at home this Christmas.

The last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday, September 27, in the Hornhead area.

Cian is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy-coloured hair. He speaks with an English accent.

Gardaí are hoping that everyone will do their best in keeping Cian to the forefront of their minds as they go about their daily business in the run-up to Christmas.

A Facebook page 'Find Cian' has been established whereby searches and information is being shared.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him are being asked to contact Milford Gardaí on 074 95 53060.