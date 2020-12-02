Donegal garda warns people about house-to-house bogus collections as the festive season approaches

Contact
Garda Niall Maguire has urged people to be vigilant in relation to those who carry out house-to-house collections.
At this time of year, many people are in a charitable mood as the festive season approaches.
Garda Maguire said people will be familiar with bags and stickers coming through their letterboxes asking for donations of unwanted clothing or other items.
He said that what people may not realise is that many of these collectors are not registered
charities. The message from the Charities Regulator and An Garda Síochána is to remember that only
registered charities are regulated.
Garda Maguire said that so far this year the Charities Regulator has 75 reports from the public expressing concern about people and/or organisations operating house-to- house collections for unwanted clothing and other goods.
There is a quick and easy way to check whether or not an organisation is a registered charity. You
can check the online Register of Charities at www.charitiesregulator.ie.
Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections from registered charities should clearly display the
following information:
If you think a caller or collection is bogus please report it to your local garda station.
