Garda warns of high quality counterfeit £50 notes in circulation in south Donegal

Good quality forgeries are being handed into shops and businesses in south Donegal, a garda has warned.

Read also: Snow and ice warning issued for Donegal

Garda Yvonne Carlin said that fifty pound sterling notes of an exceptionally high quality have made their way into shops and businesses and urged shop owners to check each note with care before accepting them.

“Now, the notes are of really, really good quality. I want to urge shop owners to be more vigilant when they are accepting notes and to make sure and check every one of them, very carefully, at the time of the sale, and of course ring us if they are in any doubt at all,” the juvenile liaison officer told Ocean FM.

Read also: ‘Give a Helping Hand’ with ALONE this Christmas