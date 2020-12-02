Emotional appeal by Ann Boyle on the eve of National Missing Persons day

The heartbroken mother of Mary Boyle,6, who vanished from Cashelard in 1977 made a heartfelt plea on the eve of Missing Persons Day. The search for Mary has continued for over four decades. Dozens of garda searches have been carried out, hundreds of articles have been written and yet the family continue to search for answers.

Read also: Gardaí reissue appeal ahead of National Missing Persons Day

Ann Boyle has urged anyone with information in relation to her missing daughter to tell and finally bring an end to her trauma.

Mrs Boyle told the Sun newspaper: “My husband died 15 years ago not knowing what happened to our daughter and I don’t want this to happen to me.

“All I am asking for is anyone with the slightest bit of information to please tell us where she is. This can be done in confidence and also anonymously — I just want this to end.

“Our nightmare has been going on far too long now and it’s never too late for someone to do the right thing.

“I’m disappointed I won’t get to meet the other families today because of Covid-19 but we have to keep fighting.”

Read also: December campaign to encourage consumers to Buy Donegal and Shop Local

Sergeant Carmel Griffin from the Gardai’s Missing Persons Unit also urged anyone with information on Ireland’s disappeared to come forward.

Sgt Griffin added: “The most important thing is that we are here for families. We never stop looking for those that are missing.

“We are actively working everyday to locate missing people and no information is insignificant. Cases aren’t closed because time has elapsed — they remain open."