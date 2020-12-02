A great range of services are being offered by Donegal libraries under Level 3

Contact
A great range of services being offered by libraries under Level 3
Many people will be delighted to learn that some library services are to resume under the Level 3 restrictions.
A threefold approach to the resumption of library services will include a browse and borrow service in 5 of the county's libraries. Customers will be able to physically enter a participating library for 15 minutes to browse through the stock and select their books and DVDS.
There will not be a photocopying service offered to customers, at this point. Computer, research and study facilities are not available, at present.
From Friday, December 4 the Browse and Borrow service will be available in the following 5 libraries: Central Library Letterkenny, Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Buncrana Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library, and Bundoran Community Library.
Contact and Collect Service is a way for members to order books and then collect them from their local library when they are available.
Customers can also place requests in the usual way - using our online catalogue, by e-mail or by phone. Once their requested item has arrived, the library service will make contact to arrange collection during normal library opening hours.
The Contact and Collect service will operate during normal library opening hours and will be
available from the following libraries; Central Library Letterkenny, Buncrana Community Library,
Bundoran Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library and
Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair.
A Doorstep Delivery Service is available to those who are vulnerable and self isolating. Books can be delivered directly to your door so you do not have to miss out on your favourite authors' books.
For more information on any of the above services and opening times for your library please contact
one of the above mentioned branches or visit our website at www.donegallibrary.ie.
Following on from An Taoiseach’s recent announcement, Donegal has moved to Level 3 of the framework in the Government’s ‘Resilience and Recovery Plan’. We are delighted to announce a threefold approach to the resumption of some of our services: https://t.co/1aCaxQfTgj pic.twitter.com/KWqDQONNrh— Donegal County Library (@DonegalLibrary) December 2, 2020
