Gaoth Dobhair man hopes that his stunning Irish-language charity calendar will hit the €10,000 mark

It is hoped that a stunning Irish language calendar can reach its goal of €10,000 for deserving charities in the coming weeks. To date, Féilire 2021 has raised €7,000. The calendar has received resounding endorsements from politicians and some of the greatest music and sports stars in the country.

Eamonn Coyle, who resides in Dublin and is originally from Bun na Leaca is an exceptionally talented and gifted photographer. His calendars have been sent across the globe. In recent weeks, the calendar reached North Carolina, USA.

To date, much-needed money has been donated to the Father Peter McVerry Trust, which helps the homeless in Dublin. Money raised from selling the calendar will also be donated to St Vincent de Paul.

Father Peter McVerry said the calendar has been beautifully produced and encouraged people to purchase it, he said: “It has raised €7,000, so far. They are wonderful and would make a great gift particularly if you are abroad and cannot return for Christmas.”

The calendar serves two purposes. Firstly, to promote the Irish language internationally and secondly to help charities; an added bonus is that the calendar shows the beauty of both our county and country.

Eamonn is delighted with the reaction, so far. The calendar has been endorsed by a myriad of politicians and stars amongst whom are the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Deputy Richard Burton, Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, Maria McCool, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mary Black, Jim McGuinness, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and former radio presenter Áine Ní Churráin.

For more information, please contact eamonn@eamonncoyle.com.

The calendar is also available with Treasa Bonner in Siopa Mhatt in Bunbeg.