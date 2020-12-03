Donegal weather is becoming increasingly wintry with snow, ice, wind and showers being forecast

Contact
It's cold outside folks stay nice and warm
It is going to be bitterly cold day with widespread heavy showers early on, some of which will be wintry, possibly bringing icy conditions. There may very well be a few isolated thunderstorms on the horizon and Met Éireann are forecasting highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.
Early cold snap in December— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 2, 2020
Update to meteorologists commentary here : https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/6yUvnnJj1r
Tonight
It is forecast to be very cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and possible icy stretches. Overall dry with long clear spells. However, a few wintry showers will persist closer to the Atlantic, along with isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 0 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.
Friday
A widespread frost to begin on Friday with some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Many areas will stay dry for the day with spells of winter sunshine. However, northwest winds will be brisk, with an added wind chill factor. A few coastal showers will persist too, with isolated hail and thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.
