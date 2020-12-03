Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal weather is becoming increasingly wintry with snow, ice, wind and showers being forecast

Over the course of the coming days stay nice and warm

Donegal weather is becoming increasingly wintry with snow, ice, wind and showers being forecast

It's cold outside folks stay nice and warm

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

It is going to be bitterly cold day with widespread heavy showers early on, some of which will be wintry, possibly bringing icy conditions. There may very well be a few isolated thunderstorms on the horizon and Met Éireann are forecasting highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

It is forecast to be very cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and possible icy stretches. Overall dry with long clear spells. However, a few wintry showers will persist closer to the Atlantic, along with isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 0 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Friday

A widespread frost to begin on Friday with some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Many areas will stay dry for the day with spells of winter sunshine. However, northwest winds will be brisk, with an added wind chill factor. A few coastal showers will persist too, with isolated hail and thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie