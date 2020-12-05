The Falcarragh-based initiative Féile Scéalaíochta na Glaise event goes online this year

Féile Scéalaíochta na Glaise, a festival which celebrates the art of storytelling, will take place on the weekend of Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19.

The events will be hosted on the Facebook festival page and on the page belonging to An tSean Bheairic. The manager of the Sean Bheairic, Seanán Mac Aoidh said that this year it was felt that they wanted to run the event again.

He urged people to send in videos of their own stories to participate in the local event which is hoped to lift the hearts, minds and spirits of people during these difficult times.

The event began in December last year and proved very successful. This year the events will begin on Friday with a storytelling workshop for children. The workshop will be taught by Aodh Mac Gairbheá.

At 6pm that evening a storytelling competition for contestants under fifteen years of age will take place.

There will be a number of prizes given out on the evening which is sure to bring a smile to the contestants faces:“We also have pieces of art and small money prizes to award as well,” Mr Mac Aoidh said speaking in Irish.

There will be plenty of laughter later that evening with a quiz by Gaelgairí. This event will be a bit of craic and it will take place online. People can register on the tSean Bheairic’s page before the event in order to participate,” he said.

On Saturday, you will be afforded the opportunity of joining Séamus Doohan in a trip around the historical town of Falcarragh: “You can also register on the tSean Bheairic’s page to participate in this. They will need a car to take part in this event. Up to fifteen people can take part in this as it will take place outside,” he said.

The well-known storyteller, Mairín Mhic Lochlainn will run a workshop where adults will be taught the art of storytelling on Saturday evening, at 6pm.

“All of these events will be shown on our Facebook page. All these events will be seen on our Facebook page with the exception of the walk which takes place on Saturday,” he said.

The evening will culminate with the main event - a storytelling competition: “We will have an oíche airneáil on Saturday as well and we will also be awarding contestants pieces of art and small sums of money,” he said.

Two trophies will also be awarded on the evening. The stunning poster was designed for the event by Seán Fitzgerald, a talented, local artist, originally from Cork.

“People can enjoy a wealth of stories and it is sure to ease the loneliness during these difficult times,” he said.