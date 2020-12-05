A Donegal warns of the dangers of distraction theft and urges people to take all necessary precautions

Contact
People are being urged to exercise precaution
A south Donegal garda has urged people to be exceptionally vigilant in relation to a practice being described as distraction theft.
A distraction theft is a ploy whereby someone gets you to open your door and someone else gains entry to your home via another opening when your attention is diverted.
Garda Yvonne Carlin said that unfortunately older people are often a target of this crime: “A bogus caller will say absolutely anything to get into your home. They might say there’s been an accident, can they use your phone or they could be offering a service like checking your roof tiles, things like that, literally they will say absolutely anything to get in.”
Don't leave strangers at your door
She urged people not to leave strangers unattended at their door with it open: “Please people ensure that your back doors are closed and if you have a chain or a limiter use it.”
She added that people can use garda call cards which can be handed out through their door or a letter box to service providers.
“Basically what they are is they’re wee cards that have the garda crest on the front and they say to please leave your business card or details and they will contact you if I need your service," she said.
These cards are available from any garda station.
She said that if people are genuine about the service they provide, they will leave their details.
“In all cases, people need to be weary of strangers calling into their home. We would like people to take precautions, we want people to check identification where appropriate,” she said.
Call your local garda station if you feel someone is behaving suspiciously - they will appreciate it.
