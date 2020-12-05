Widespread frost will develop overnight in Donegal following a cold evening

Contact
Rainbow over Port Arthur beach this week, PICTURE Michelle Nic Pháidín
Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear westwards this morning, leaving a generally dry day with sunny spells developing. There will be a few isolated showers. It will be cool today with afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees. It will become cold early in the evening. Moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong for a time in coastal areas, will ease later.
A status yellow marine warning is in place with northerly winds forecast to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 this morning, Saturday, on Irish coastal waters from Wicklow Head to Valentia to Bloody Foreland, becoming confined to southwestern sea areas this afternoon. The warning was issued at 5am this morning.
Showery rain in western coastal counties and scattered showers in eastern coastal counties today. Becoming mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells developing. Highs of 5 to 7 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty northerly winds will ease later. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wFlnf3p9Tt— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2020
TONIGHT
Very cold and mainly dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A widespread frost will develop overnight and light northerly or variable breezes will allow dense fog to develop in places.
