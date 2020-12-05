The No Barriers Foundation is getting into the spirit of Christmas cheer with a Walkathon fundraiser

The No Barriers Foundation in Donegal is stepping into the festive spirit with a Walkathon

fundraiser.

The Letterkenny-based non-profit organisation breaks down barriers to rehabilitation and

exercise for people with disabilities in the North West.

On December 10, they will be breaking down another barrier when they turn their favourite

Christmas fundraiser into a virtual event on Facebook.

Inspirational

All day, inspirational No Barriers exercisers will be using the group’s state-of the-art exoskeleton

to complete a 6,000 step walkathon in the No Barriers Centre at Mountain Top Letterkenny. The

six participants are all weekly users of the exoskeleton suit and are undergoing specialist

community rehab for conditions such as spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis.

Remarkable Progress

Walkathon participant Ciara Devenney was using a wheelchair this time last year, but this

Christmas she is back on her feet after making remarkable progress with No Barriers.

Having sustained injuries in a car accident, Ciara, 32, from Annagry, came to No

Barriers with just a flicker of movement in her right leg. She trained in the exoskeleton suit for a number of months, now she has progressed to a variety of specialised rehab equipment and physiotherapy.

Ciara says: “When I came out of hospital there was no plan.

“It was such a relief when I found out about No Barriers, it couldn’t believe there was

somewhere I could go for help.

“Only for them, I would still be sitting in the chair.”

Mary Gallagher, 19, has also been stepping closer to her goals with No Barriers.

No Barriers has been a game-changer for the young Gaoth Dobhair woman, who suffered a

back injury as a teenager and lost the power in her right leg. She has been learning to walk

again with exoskeleton therapy and physiotherapy with the team of in-house physiotherapists

and exercise therapists.

“No Barriers has helped me strengthen my body and get me healthy and strong enough to go

back to college to do my nursing course. They’ve given me back so much confidence and self

esteem that I’d lost and given me the belief that I can do anything I set my mind to,” Mary says.

“Thanks to them, I’m back in college training to be a nurse, something that without their help

and support wouldn’t have been possible.”

Facing challenges

No Barriers Foundation Chairman Johnny Loughrey is inviting everyone to tune into the

Walkathon on Facebook on Thursday 10th December and see the life-changing impact of the

organisation:“No Barriers has been leading the way in delivering neuro-rehab support to people

with stroke, MS, brain injury or spinal cord injury in the community in Donegal. We were delighted to open The No Barriers Centre at FitHub Letterkenny at the start of the year. Since then, we have faced the challenges of Covid-19. Fortunately, we have been able to continue delivering one-to-one physiotherapy at the centre, but our fundraising has been greatly affected.

“We are reliant on donations and fundraising to meet the €120,000 annual cost of running our

services. We would encourage everyone to take a minute this Thursday to watch the Walkathon

on Facebook and support us in any way you can. We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone that’s helped get us through this difficult time, to date. The committees and staff on the ground have been amazing. Obviously it’s been challenging to operate our services in the current pandemic but when we see what it means to all those coming through the doors each week it motivates everyone

involved to keep pushing and driving No Barriers forward.

Johnny continues: “The biggest thanks of all has to go to our amazing No Barriers exercisers

who have adapted and continue to work hard at their rehab breaking down barriers every day.”

How you too can support

The No Barriers Walkathon will be shared online via The No Barriers Foundation Facebook

page to adhere to current guidelines, with the public invited to support the event by sponsoring

walkers on GoFundMe (Search: No Barriers Walkathon 2020). Every person who donates will

be entered into a draw for the chance to win a Christmas hamper generously sponsored by

Kelly’s Centra Mountain Top.

Find out more about The No Barriers Foundation on www.nobarriers.ie