Please keep Cian Langeelan who is missing in your thoughts on his birthday

The search continues for Cian Langeelan who went missing from his Donegal address seven weeks ago.

Cian Langeelan has been missing from his Falcarragh home for 9 weeks.

His birthday takes place today, Saturday, December 5.

On days, such as these, and as Christmas approaches, his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him. His mother Anthea has appealed to him, once again, to please come home and assures him of her love.

Anthea posted to Facebook: "I promised Cian I would paint one of my 'mandala' stones especially for him - it was too heavy to bring over when I flew to Ireland last February so I brought it with me in the car this time, hoping he would turn up to claim it within days of his disappearance.

"He would understand the significance of this - every brush stroke representing a positive thought of love, hope, harmony and peace. Happy 28th Birthday tomorrow my lovely son - your gift is sitting in the window of Cafe Revive in Dunfanaghy. Come home soon to Donegal to collect it. I love you so much."

People are being urged to keep an image of Cian to the forefront of their minds during this busy Christmas period as they go about their business.

The last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday, September 27, in the Hornhead area.

Cian is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy-coloured hair. He speaks with an English accent. He may have a beard at present.

A Facebook page 'Find Cian' has been established whereby information is being shared.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him, they are being asked to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074 95 53060.