WEATHER UPDATE: All major routes in Donegal to be gritted from 5pm this evening, Saturday

Contact
Road gritters are in action tonight
Road gritters are in action across the county from 5pm this evening, Saturday, December 5.
Read also: Widespread frost will develop overnight in Donegal following a cold evening
Very cold and mainly dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A widespread frost will develop overnight and light northerly or variable breezes will allow dense fog to develop in places.
A couple of very cold nights ahead with hard frosts and fog forming as the brisk northerly wind drops off. Icy stretches are expected on untreated roads and pavements. Mean soil temperatures shown below will likely reduce a bit in coming days also. https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/BuLhuVhVam— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2020
Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.