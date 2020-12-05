WEATHER UPDATE: All major routes in Donegal to be gritted from 5pm this evening, Saturday

Road gritters are in action across the county from 5pm this evening, Saturday, December 5.

Very cold and mainly dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A widespread frost will develop overnight and light northerly or variable breezes will allow dense fog to develop in places.

A couple of very cold nights ahead with hard frosts and fog forming as the brisk northerly wind drops off. Icy stretches are expected on untreated roads and pavements. Mean soil temperatures shown below will likely reduce a bit in coming days also. https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/BuLhuVhVam December 5, 2020

Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal