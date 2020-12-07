Away from Donegal this Christmas? Send us your photos and greetings

Contact
This Christmas will be one like no other - but sadly many Donegal people who are abroad will not be returning home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you are away from home, then why not send us a photo or where you are, with a few lines, and even a message for those at home.
We'll post them online and also print a selection of the Donegal Democrat. Send your message and photo to news@donegaldemocrat.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
