Christmas trees placed in seven Donegal townlands to raise spirits as the festive period approaches

A local woman is being applauded for coming up with a wonderful idea that will add to the Christmas sparkle and cheer this December.

Across the world, people have found this year difficult. There is apprehension, as Christmas approaches, that the festivities in 2020 will not be as enjoyable as other years, perhaps.

Treasa Gallagher of Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola thought it would be a nice idea to place Christmas trees in different townlands in the region this year, in a bid to raise spirits at this special time of year.

Christmas trees have been placed in these seven areas; The cross-roads in Glais a Chú and Faoi Chnoc, the old school in Mín a' Chladaigh, Crois Bhun na Leaca, the community hall in Cnoc Fola.

A Christmas tree has also been located in Carrick and in Glassagh.

A positive and bright idea

Work got underway on the trees at the weekend. The Christmas tress were lit on Sunday night amidst the cold and the frost and those who came out to see them being lit up said the idea was one which was positive and bright.

The Christmas trees have been placed in the different townlands to give people hope and to let people know that everyone is thinking of each other during these uncertain times.

The move has been positively embraced on social media.



