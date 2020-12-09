Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

EU planning proposal for legislation on common chargers for mobile phones

EU planning proposal for legislation on common chargers for mobile phones

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has called for common chargers for mobile phones and other devices

Reporter:

Reporter

The EU is making plans for a proposal for legislation on common chargers for mobile phones and other devices.

This would make life easier for consumers and help to reduce electronic waste, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune. 

Read also: Covid-19: Fall in the number of confirmed cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

There is no legislation currently to encourage manufacturers to provide a common charger for all devices sold. However, in 2009 at the request of the Commission, major producers signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding which was aimed at guaranteeing commonality between chargers and mobile phones on the EU market. This did result in some unity on the matter, however, this memorandum of understanding expired in 2014 and a new one has not been signed since.

“This is an issue when it comes to waste, but also convenience for consumers," MEP Clune said.

"This matter has been on the radar at the European Parliament for some time now and they have strongly supported the harmonisation of mobile phone and device chargers. I believe it is certainly an area where improvements can be made, which would make life easier for consumers but also help the environment.”

Read also: Get quizzing or enjoy tasty bakes in aid of a Donegal breast cancer survivors and supporters club

On January 30 last, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the Commission to adopt a standard for a common charger ‘as a matter of urgency in order to avoid further internal market fragmentation’. It called for either a delegated act or a legislative measure to be adopted at the latest by July 2020.

Read also: Donegal woman charged with submitting 43 dud receipts for payment for hotel laundry

However, due to the Covid-19 crisis the common chargers proposal has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021.

“I hope to see this matter raised again next year and will be encouraging action on this issue,” MEP Clune added. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie