Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deputy calls Irish Water in relation to water issues in Glencolmcille

Local school had to close as a result of the water issue

Deputy calls Irish Water in relation to water issues in Glencolmcille

Deputy Thomas Pringles points out that homes are without water for almost a week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal TD has said that he has been in contact with Irish Water in relation to service problems in the Glencolmcille area that have been present for almost a week.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said: “Irish Water tells me they are continuing to respond to an unplanned supply interruption to the Owentskna Water Supply and said some service has already been restored.

“This has been a problem for nearly a week, with some parts of Glen without water for up to six days. A national school in Glen was closed today and Monday because they had no water.

“I appreciate this news will not help those Donegal people who are still without water but I will keep on Irish Water until the problem is resolved completely.”

Deputy Pringle said the privatisation of Donegal water services has not helped.

Deputy Pringle said: “Most of our water treatment plants are run by private contractors, and that’s where things can break down – there isn’t good communication with public representatives or with the public. Privatisation was done in the name of cost-cutting, but it has brought added layers to a service that was better handled by Donegal County Council.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie