Deputy calls Irish Water in relation to water issues in Glencolmcille

A Donegal TD has said that he has been in contact with Irish Water in relation to service problems in the Glencolmcille area that have been present for almost a week.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said: “Irish Water tells me they are continuing to respond to an unplanned supply interruption to the Owentskna Water Supply and said some service has already been restored.

“This has been a problem for nearly a week, with some parts of Glen without water for up to six days. A national school in Glen was closed today and Monday because they had no water.

“I appreciate this news will not help those Donegal people who are still without water but I will keep on Irish Water until the problem is resolved completely.”

Deputy Pringle said the privatisation of Donegal water services has not helped.

Deputy Pringle said: “Most of our water treatment plants are run by private contractors, and that’s where things can break down – there isn’t good communication with public representatives or with the public. Privatisation was done in the name of cost-cutting, but it has brought added layers to a service that was better handled by Donegal County Council.”