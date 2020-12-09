Deputy calls Irish Water in relation to water issues in Glencolmcille

Contact
Deputy Thomas Pringles points out that homes are without water for almost a week
A Donegal TD has said that he has been in contact with Irish Water in relation to service problems in the Glencolmcille area that have been present for almost a week.
Deputy Thomas Pringle said: “Irish Water tells me they are continuing to respond to an unplanned supply interruption to the Owentskna Water Supply and said some service has already been restored.
“This has been a problem for nearly a week, with some parts of Glen without water for up to six days. A national school in Glen was closed today and Monday because they had no water.
“I appreciate this news will not help those Donegal people who are still without water but I will keep on Irish Water until the problem is resolved completely.”
Deputy Pringle said the privatisation of Donegal water services has not helped.
Deputy Pringle said: “Most of our water treatment plants are run by private contractors, and that’s where things can break down – there isn’t good communication with public representatives or with the public. Privatisation was done in the name of cost-cutting, but it has brought added layers to a service that was better handled by Donegal County Council.”
