Donegal gardaí want the public to know they will continue to help those who are self-isolating or lonely

Donegal gardaí urge you to lift the phone and call them
Gardaí exhibit true Christmas spirit as the festive period can be difficult for some
Garda Sean Sweeney said that it is of the utmost importance that people understand that members are happy to help those who continue to self-isolate and those who live alone. Garda Sweeney said that gardaí can help you by collecting prescriptions or buying your groceries for you if you cannot do so.
He said: "The weeks and days approaching the Christmas season can often be a lonely time for people, at the best of times, especially the elderly and for those who live alone. We ask that if there is anyone out there who may be feeling isolated and in need of a chat to give us a call."
He said that gardaí can call by the person's house for a socially distanced chat or alternatively they can chat over the phone.
"All we ask is that people do not suffer alone. Our District Headquarters are open 24/7 and we will be only too happy to support and assist anyone who reaches out to us for help of any kind. Letterkenny Gardaí may be called on 074 91 67100, Milford on 074 91 53060, Buncrana on 074 93 20540 and Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530.
