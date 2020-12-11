Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

An Garda Síochána hiring and you don't need to be a garda for these jobs

JOB ALERT: Want to work for An Garda Síochána in Waterford?

An Garda Síochána is hiring Emergency Call Takers / Incident Creation Representatives

Reporter:

Reporter

An Garda Síochána is currently looking for Emergency Call Takers / Incident Creation Representatives (civil service clerical officer level). 

When emergency 999/112 calls are made, callers are connected to an Emergency Service Operator who will direct the call to the appropriate emergency service. Once connected to gardaí, calls are dealt with by Control Centre Operators.

An Garda Síochána have opportunities for staff to work as Call Takers at call centres in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

In addition, vacancies also exist for Incident Creation Representatives in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Waterford. This role is suited to individuals that have the drive and passion to make a difference to peoples’ lives but who are also able to work in a high pressured environment where you can sometimes experience high volumes of calls some of which may be very emotive.

Applicants should be able to work well within a team, have fast/accurate keyboard skills and a good
standard of English. These centres operate on a 24/7 basis. 

It is intended that panels of suitably qualified individuals will be established from which vacancies, should they arise, will be filled.

The clerical officer salary scale will apply, starting at €24,586 and rising to €40,592. 

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 3pm on December 17. More information on publicjobs.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie