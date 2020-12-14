Councillor says it is 'beyond belief' that anyone would tamper with life-saving defibrillators

A Donegal County Councillor has said that it is ‘beyond belief’ that anyone would tamper with defibrillators that could potentially save children’s lives.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy has heavily criticised those who are responsible for removing children pads from five defibrillators in south Donegal.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Cllr Molloy said that parts of the lifesaving equipment were discovered vandalised at three national schools, the child care centre and a local garage in the Ardara area, at the end of last week.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact their local Garda Station.

Local Cllr Anthony Molloy says it's hard to comprehend why someone would tamper with such important equipment: “It is very hard to understand and it’s hard to comprehend. Why would anyone tamper with a defibrillator? Why should somebody do this? It is beyond disbelief, to tamper with a defibrillator, which is so important for people’s lives or children’s lives, if something happened.”