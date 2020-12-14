Donegal dancer plays her first lead in Feet of Flames to an audience of 15,000

On Sunday night, dancer Niamh Shevlin performed her first lead show with Feet of Flames to a sold out stadium of over 15,000 people.

Four Donegal dancers departed for Taiwan at the begining of December. The four dancers were Niamh and Gavin Shevlin from Bomany, Conor Rodgers from Covoy and Gerard Byrne from Donegal Town.

The Feet of Flames stadium tour got underway in Taichung.

Niamh has been part of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and has played the Good Girl lead. However, Sunday night marked a new first for Niamh as it was the first time she danced the lead in Feet of Flames with her twin brother, Gavin, as part of the cast.