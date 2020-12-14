Contact
Europe wide outage for Google Services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services
UPDATE AT 12.41pm: Google has restored services to customers in many locations. See the latest map
A serious outage means that virtually all Google services are currently down.
Based on Google's outage map, it appears that the outage is predominantly affecting Western and Southern Europe.
Among the Google Services affected are Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and Analyitcs.
More to follow
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Europe wide outage for Google Services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.