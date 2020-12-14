The people of Donegal are invited to help the plight of the homeless in Dublin as Christmas approaches

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place Father John Joe Duffy has decided not to organise a physical collection for the Brother Kevin Caphuchin Day Centre in Dublin this year but is rather inviting anyone who would like to make a financial donation to do so.

Last year, the community of Creeslough and surrounding communities collected, packed and delivered boxes of clothes, toiletries and food to the Caphuchin Day Centre for homeless people in Dublin.

The Creeslough-based priest said: "Even €1 in these times, which are also challenging for so many people, will go a long way in helping Brother Kevin and his work for the homeless."

He invited people to make a contribution in the collection box in St. Michael's Church Creeslough, or to himself directly. The money will be sent directly to Brother Kevin.

Brother Kevin has said that an increase in child poverty is very evident at the Dublin-based centre.

You can contact Father John Joe Duffy on his Facebook page, here.