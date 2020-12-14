The people of Donegal are invited to help the plight of the homeless in Dublin as Christmas approaches

Contact
Brother Kevin profusely thanked the people of Donegal for their help last year
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place Father John Joe Duffy has decided not to organise a physical collection for the Brother Kevin Caphuchin Day Centre in Dublin this year but is rather inviting anyone who would like to make a financial donation to do so.
Last year, the community of Creeslough and surrounding communities collected, packed and delivered boxes of clothes, toiletries and food to the Caphuchin Day Centre for homeless people in Dublin.
The Creeslough-based priest said: "Even €1 in these times, which are also challenging for so many people, will go a long way in helping Brother Kevin and his work for the homeless."
He invited people to make a contribution in the collection box in St. Michael's Church Creeslough, or to himself directly. The money will be sent directly to Brother Kevin.
Brother Kevin has said that an increase in child poverty is very evident at the Dublin-based centre.
You can contact Father John Joe Duffy on his Facebook page, here.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Sergeant Mark Traynor, Brian O'Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer and Inspector Seamus McGonigle, Divisional Traffic Inspector Donegal at the campaign launch
Europe wide outage for Google Services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.