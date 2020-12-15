UPDATE: Gardaí seek information from the public following attempted overnight break-in at filling station

An investigation is underway into an attempted overnight break-in at a Kernan's Service Station, outside Letterkenny.

Gardaí say an attempted robbery took place during the early hours of this morning. The service station is located past Conwal on the main Letterkenny to Glenties road.

It’s understood that significant damage was caused to the premises during the incident.

Gardaí remain at the scene with a forensic examination underway this morning.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station 074 91 67 100.

Meanwhile, a car has been found crashed in Glenties and gardaí are eager to speak to the driver. Gardaí say that the Audi car ignited suspicion in Churchill last night.

Residents in Glenties are being asked to call gardaí if they perhaps saw someone that they do not recognise in their backyard or in an outhouse.

You can call your local gardaí if you see anything suspicious.