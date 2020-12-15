Popular Donegal teacher to host an Irish language Christmas zoom party for children

Children in southwest Donegal are invited to take part in an Irish language Christmas party online this Saturday, December 19 at 2pm.

The event is being organised by the Irish Language Planning Committee in the SW Donegal Gaeltacht.

The one hour Zoom party is aimed at children aged 8-12 years old who wish to celebrate the festive season tré mheán na Gaeilge.

Popular teacher

The online party will be held by Caoimhe Ní Bheirn, a national school teacher, and native Irish speaker from Cruachlann, Teileann. Caoimhe previously held a similar party for Oíche Shamhna in October and is back online this Christmas by popular demand. Speaking about Cóisir na Nollaig, Caoimhe says: “We will be doing fun festive activities such as interactive games, a quiz and some arts and crafts, all through the Irish language.”

Cóisir na Nollag

Aisling Ní Churraighín, Language Planning Officer for Gleann Cholm Cille, Cill Chartha and Ard an Rátha described how children can attend Cóisir na Nollag: “Parents can email me to get the Zoom link and details will only be shared with parents and guardians. We can accept up to ten families with spot prizes for each household.”

Unusual Christmas

This is an unusual Christmas for many and Santa and other personalities have taken to Zoom to speak to children ahead of the festive season.

Glór na nGael has insured that Santa has brushed up on the Ulster Irish dialect and Santa is hosting zoom parties with children from Donegal and across the region, at the moment.

Aisling said: “This is a Christmas like no other so we are doing our best to ensure that children can celebrate the festive season in our native language in a fun and creative way.”

As spaces are limited and Caoimhe’s Zoom parties are very popular early booking is advised. To book a place, contact Aisling at bealanphobail@gmail.com.