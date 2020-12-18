Letterkenny students get into the true spirit of Christmas by helping those in need

Contact
The students of St Francis' class at St Eunan's College are portraying the true spirit of Christmas as they make their donation to the Letterkenny Food Bank.
This year has been difficult for many people. The need to donate and help one another has greatly increased.
More and more people are suffering due to poverty. The Food Bank in Letterkenny help people who find themselves in this situation.
The Food Bank is run by volunteers who collect, store and distribute food to individuals and families.
They also distribute food to a community-based group in Gaoth Dobhair who then distribute the food to families in the area.
