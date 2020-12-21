Overnight temperatures expected to fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees in Donegal tonight

Contact
Photograph Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig
It will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle this morning. However, it will become dry through the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in light variable breezes becoming northwesterly during the afternoon.
Outbreaks of rain & drizzle clearing northeastwards by early afternoon leaving a mainly dry day with some sunny spells. Remaining cloudy over Munster with rain spreading from the SW this evening. Afternoon highs of 5 to 9°C, as cyclonic variable winds back mostly northerly. pic.twitter.com/b8FYjwVFaa— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 21, 2020
It will be mostly dry with some clear spells tonight with a risk of isolated showers. Frost and some icy patches will develop as overnight temperatures fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees. Some mist and fog patches may also form as light and variable breezes fall calm at times.
