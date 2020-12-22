Mostly mild and dry across Donegal today with showers in places

It will be mostly dry and mild this morning. Early-morning motorists may note that there will be some icy stretches on roads. There will be some isolated showers in the northwest and cloud will increase through the afternoon. Light rain and drizzle will arrive into the south of the province after dark. It will feel cold with highs of just 3 to 6 degrees in light variable winds.

Minimum air temperatures overnight at our 25 synoptic weather stations ranged from -2.1°C at Athenry to 5.9°C at Malin Head.



View today's full weather reports from our synoptic weather stations on our Current Observations page: https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/z3IknmVR3a December 22, 2020

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will edge into the south and east of Ulster early tonight. Remaining mostly dry in the northwest with an early frost. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees in freshening northerly winds.