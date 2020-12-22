Mostly mild and dry across Donegal today with showers in places

Contact
Early frost expected this evening
It will be mostly dry and mild this morning. Early-morning motorists may note that there will be some icy stretches on roads. There will be some isolated showers in the northwest and cloud will increase through the afternoon. Light rain and drizzle will arrive into the south of the province after dark. It will feel cold with highs of just 3 to 6 degrees in light variable winds.
Minimum air temperatures overnight at our 25 synoptic weather stations ranged from -2.1°C at Athenry to 5.9°C at Malin Head.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 22, 2020
View today's full weather reports from our synoptic weather stations on our Current Observations page: https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/z3IknmVR3a
Tonight
Outbreaks of rain will edge into the south and east of Ulster early tonight. Remaining mostly dry in the northwest with an early frost. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees in freshening northerly winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nurse Joanna Sloane was the first person on the island of Ireland to be vaccinated when she got the jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.