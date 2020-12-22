NoWDOC service manager shares advice with people who may need to use service over holiday period

Over the Christmas and New Year period the NoWDOC service will be providing urgent out-of-hours GP care to patients who require treatment and the service will operate during the hours outlined, in each of the NoWDOC sites.

The service will be open from 18.00 on Thursday, December 24 until 8am, Tuesday, December 29.

The service will be open again from Tuesday, December 29 until 18:00 until 8am, Wednesday, December 30. The service will open from 18.00, Wednesday, December 30 until 8am, Thursday December 31 and from that same day at 18.00 through to 8am on Monday, January 4.

NoWDOC Manager

The NoWDOC service is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.

The NoWDOC Service Manager, Ms Deirdre Moy advised that the service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who is the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies when and where they arise.

She said: "All calls received in the NoWDOC call centre are initially assessed by trained and qualified nursing clinicians. On completion of the nursing triage process a clinical decision will be made regarding the appropriate level of care as patients can be seen by a GP in one of our main treatment centres which are located in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Mountcharles, Derrybeg and Carrick-on-Shannon. All consultations in the NoWDOC service are by appointment only and the location of the centre which the patient will attend is agreed in advance with the patient during the process".

Ms Moy advised that NoWDOC opening hours in each of our centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.

Letterkenny and Inishowen GPs will operate their own surgeries on Saturday, January 2 up to 12 midday and thereafter patients in the Letterkenny and Inishowen areas should contact NowDoc.

Be prepared

Ms Moy reminded all patients and service users that the service is normally very busy over the Christmas and New Year periods and waiting times may be longer than normal. She also advised that patients and service users should ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.



In conclusion and on behalf of the NoWDOC service Ms Moy said: "The entire team of staff and GPs in NowDoc would like to extend our good wishes to all of our patients and service users for the festive period."

Ms Moy also acknowledged "the hard work and commitment of the staff and GPs who work throughout the year and particularly over the festive period to provide this service.”

You can contact NoWDoc on 1850 400 911