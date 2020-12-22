Missing teenager who was believed to be in Donegal found safe and well

A teenager who was earlier reported as missing has been found safe and well, according to gardaí.

Read also: Garda investigation following overnight burglary at restaurant in Letterkenny

Gardaí earlier sought the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Samantha Conroy Ward, 17, who was presumed missing from the Dundalk area since December 18.

Read also: Gardaí appeal for information following weekend crash which left car on its roof in Buncrana

However, gardaí have since reported that the teenager has been found safe and well.