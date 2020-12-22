Donegal priests and communities continue to help the plight of the homeless in Dublin

The Capuchin Day Centre’s Brother Kevin Crowley has said child poverty is a ‘big issue’ and is getting steadily worse. The well-known Brother who founded the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless on Bow Street, in Dublin, in 1969, thanked the people of Donegal for their continuing efforts in helping the homeless.

Brother Kevin said the current housing situation and the number of people being housed in hotels is proving a problem in Dublin.

Each day, volunteers at the centre prepare food parcels for those in need. He said: “We are very lucky in the sense that we have great volunteers and we have great, great benefectors who are really keeping the lifeline certainly open. They are very generous.”

Students are invited to wear their Winter Woolies on Monday December 21st! Christmas accessories allowed! Alternatively students may wear their school tracksuit. €2 donations are welcome for SVP and the Capuchin Day Centre. @mountcarmel18 @mtcarmellib pic.twitter.com/HTPTewWHsb — mountcarmel (@mountcarmel18) December 19, 2020



Last year, the people of Creeslough, and the surrounding communities, gathered clothes, toiletries and money for those who are without a home in Dublin. This year, the pandemic dictated that the second hand clothes could not be gathered. However, those who wish, can make a donation to Father John Joe Duffy who will deliver the money straight to the centre.

The doors of the Capuchin Day Centre are closed at present due to restrictions. However, those at the centre are busier than ever preparing food parcels for the increasing number of homeless people on the capital’s streets. Around 200 people make their way to the centre for breakfast each day and between 700 and 900 people for dinner.

Many thanks to everyone in our school community who contributed so generously to our annual Christmas hamper collection for the Capuchin Day Care centre. This year has been an even more generous year than ever. We are an amazing SMG community. #Christmas2020 @lecheiletrust pic.twitter.com/byXnfRsQpL — Manor House School (@ManorHseRaheny) December 16, 2020



“For those that want, the church is available for them to eat in the church,” Brother Kevin said.

“If St Francis was alive today, that is one of the things that he would rejoice in and also Pope Francis, he too is delighted in what we are doing.”

Allowing the church to be used reminds him of Mary and Joseph who searched for somewhere to stay: “And these people can eat with respect and dignity.”

Someone is in the church, at all times, ensuring that cleaning and regulations are adhered to.

Brother kevin said he appreciated the great generosity of people who are being so kind and so dedicated in donating to the day centre.

“I would ask them to pray for the homeless people, to pray for the people in need, to pray for all those who are suffering as a result of the virus and we pray that Christmas will bring joy and peace to so many people,” he said.

He thanked Father Eddie Gallagher and his friends profusely who ensured that a van load of food was delivered to the Capuchin Day Centre. Brother Kevin added that the people of Kilcar had gathered food for the homeless and Fr Gallagher ensured it reached Dublin.

Still beaming after Dodder Sea Scouts' win at the Garda National Youth Awards 2020! The Sea Scouts collected food for the homeless and people who attend the Capuchin Day Centre, Bow Street. Brilliant young people Here's some pics from their collection. pic.twitter.com/jGN17rHYty — Scouting Ireland (@ScoutingIreland) December 16, 2020



He added that the people of Creeslough had also contributed to the food collection. If you would like to make a financial donation, you can do so by placing your donation in a box in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough or by giving it to Father John Joe Duffy.

You can also contact Fr Duffy on his Facebook page.