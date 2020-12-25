It could be you - thousands of Donegal entrants in National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Draw

Thousands of people in Donegal are in the draw for this year’s National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

The National Lottery has confirmed that all 500,000 tickets have been sold.

The hugely popular Millionaire Raffle draw takes place at 10pm on Thursday, December 31st, and guarantees one top prize winner of €1 million and a further 6,008 glittering prizes ranging from €500.

As well as the top prize of a cool €1 million, there will be three additional prizes of €100,000.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that due to the sell-out, more than €5.1 million from the Millionaire Raffle draw has been raised for the Good Causes fund.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Our Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw is always incredibly popular with our players and what better way to ring in the New Year by becoming an instant millionaire!

“So far in 2020, there have already been 32 National Lottery millionaires and before the year is out, we will have at least one more!"

And the spokesperson added: "To those players who may have bought a ticket for themselves or for those who received their raffle ticket as a present for Christmas, we are asking them to keep them safe until the draw at 10pm on New Year’s Eve as there will be 6,008 guaranteed prize winners, in addition to one guaranteed prize winner of €1 million.”

A full breakdown of the guaranteed prizes is as follows:

1 Prize of €1,000,000

3 Prizes of €100,000

10 Prizes of €10,000

30 Prizes of €5,000

165 Prizes of €1,000

5,800 Prizes of €500