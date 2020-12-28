Beach walker sends us photographs of carcass discovered on scenic Donegal beach

A Donegallive reader who was enjoying an early morning walk in Narin beach this morning has sent us a photograph of what they believe may be the remains of a whale washed up on Narin beach.

The walker sent us the photograph in hopes that someone may be able to identify the creature.

They said that the carcass on the beach is 'huge.' The carcass in the photograph is visibly decayed.

Please sent us your photographs or videos from Narin beach if you can help with the identification of the creature.