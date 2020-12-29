Donegal families and individuals who feel financial strain urged to contact St Vincent de Paul

The annual appeal on behalf of St. Vincent de Paul was last weekend.

If anyone would like to donate on line please visit www.svp.ie. You can then follow the link to the north west and specify your local conference.

All funds received will be used to support local families in these difficult and challenging times. The President of the north west region, Rosa Glacken has invited people to call the charity in the first instance rather than call loan sharks.

Many Families will face impossible choices at Christmas. Please support the SVP Annual Appeal. Donate locally at https://t.co/PdhvQgZpHs or call 0818 176 176 #svpireland #svpannualappeal pic.twitter.com/FWZ9IsRYLq November 20, 2020

Members of the charity cannot visit you to speak with you about your financial hardship this year. In that regard, if anyone feels they need assistance and would like confidential help, please call 087 6746937.

