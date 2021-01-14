Temperatures set to fall across Donegal tonight with ice and frost patches developing

Today will be mainly dry across the region with sunny spells and scattered showers. Most of the showers will take place in the north and west of the region.

On Thursday morning, any lingering rain in the east will clear to give a mostly dry day with good sunny spells & just a few well scattered showers, these most likely in the north & west. Highest afternoon temps of 6 to 9°C with light to moderate northwesterly breezes. (2/2) — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2021

Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells. Dense fog will develop in many areas during the night. Frost and icy patches will develop also with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.