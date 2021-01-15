The Christmas lights haven't gone out in Ballyshannon and other Donegal towns

The tinsel may be boxed and in the attic but for the residents of Ballyshannon and some other towns around the county the Christmas sparkle still greets them as they go about their evening walk.

The Ballyshannon Chamber of Commerce posted the decision to their social media in the last number of days, it reads: "Ballyshannon is to join a host of other towns across the country by keeping the Christmas lights up in the town for the month of January.

"We hope that this small gesture will brighten up one of the darkest months in the year and provide some hope to all who may be struggling as we go through our third lockdown due to COVID-19."



Their lights on their Memory Tree are a tribute to those who may have lost a loved one in 2020.